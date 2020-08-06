UBS Group AG Purchases 480,725 Shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 234.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 685,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480,725 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.30% of Evergy worth $40,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 144,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,428,000 after buying an additional 48,534 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Evergy by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in Evergy during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,028,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Evergy by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,402,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,225,000 after buying an additional 195,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Evergy by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 483,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,612,000 after buying an additional 226,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on EVRG. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Evergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Evergy from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Evergy from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.70.

Shares of EVRG opened at $53.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Evergy has a 12-month low of $42.01 and a 12-month high of $76.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.49.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68. Evergy had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 7.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Evergy will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.90%.

About Evergy

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

