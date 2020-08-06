UBS Group AG Raises Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 39.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 923,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 258,879 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.06% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $30,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City Holding Co. increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 49.7% during the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 72,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,195,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. CIBC lowered their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.35.

Shares of NYSE BAM opened at $32.49 on Thursday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a one year low of $21.57 and a one year high of $45.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.45.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.68). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 1.79% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $16.59 billion for the quarter.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

