UBS Group AG Raises Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.44% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $30,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $72,987,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 318.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 260,284 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,425,000 after buying an additional 198,099 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,286,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $598,882,000 after buying an additional 171,747 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2,496.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 112,862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,564,000 after buying an additional 108,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 278,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,688,000 after buying an additional 102,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 3,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.59, for a total transaction of $611,938.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,778,338.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HII shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Cowen started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $284.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $213.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.89.

Shares of HII opened at $178.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $174.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.49. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 1 year low of $147.14 and a 1 year high of $279.71.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.52 by ($0.29). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 18.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.41%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

