UBS Group AG Reduces Stock Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,255 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.94% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $36,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000.

Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $257.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.62. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $155.91 and a 12-month high of $258.34.

iShares Global Tech ETF Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

