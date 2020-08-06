UBS Group AG Sells 1,626 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

UBS Group AG trimmed its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.16% of MarketAxess worth $29,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the 2nd quarter valued at $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess stock opened at $510.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 7.42 and a quick ratio of 7.42. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $275.49 and a 1-year high of $561.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.93 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $516.19 and its 200 day moving average is $429.81.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $184.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.16 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.74% and a return on equity of 33.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MKTX shares. BidaskClub cut MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on MarketAxess from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on MarketAxess from $410.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on MarketAxess from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on MarketAxess from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MarketAxess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $403.00.

In other MarketAxess news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.62, for a total value of $12,090,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 952,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,443,478.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

