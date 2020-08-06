UBS Group AG Sells 19,836 Shares of Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd (NYSE:NAC)

UBS Group AG lowered its position in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd (NYSE:NAC) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,123,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,836 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd were worth $30,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Main Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd during the first quarter worth about $159,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd during the first quarter worth about $166,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd by 19.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grassi Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd in the second quarter worth about $214,000.

Shares of NYSE:NAC opened at $14.91 on Thursday. Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $15.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.49 and its 200 day moving average is $14.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%.

About Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

