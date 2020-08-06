UBS Group AG Sells 203,239 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 533,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 203,239 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.20% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $32,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,958,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,116,020,000 after buying an additional 959,483 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,749,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $571,165,000 after purchasing an additional 78,267 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,216,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $253,426,000 after purchasing an additional 70,289 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 124.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,388,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,069 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 11.3% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,658,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,233,000 after buying an additional 268,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Vivek Jain sold 4,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total transaction of $260,400.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 131,446 shares of company stock valued at $8,595,256. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MXIM opened at $68.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.33. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.93 and a 52 week high of $73.52.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $545.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.66 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 29.88%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.96%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MXIM shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $55.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.24.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

