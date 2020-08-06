UBS Group AG Sells 399,413 Shares of Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,387,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399,413 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.23% of Altice USA worth $31,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Altice USA during the first quarter valued at $2,255,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth $65,105,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 21.8% during the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 37.7% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,348,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,096,000 after purchasing an additional 369,095 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the first quarter valued at $1,235,000. Institutional investors own 57.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATUS opened at $28.02 on Thursday. Altice USA Inc has a 1 year low of $15.95 and a 1 year high of $31.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.24. The stock has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.24 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.99.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. Altice USA had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altice USA Inc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ATUS shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Altice USA from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. TD Securities raised Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Altice USA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.26.

In other news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 385,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $9,344,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,369,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,964,567.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,158,846 shares of company stock valued at $101,790,568. Insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

