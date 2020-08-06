UBS Group AG Sells 498,663 Shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

UBS Group AG lowered its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 50.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 496,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498,663 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.09% of Monster Beverage worth $34,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 1,073.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 120.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 12.2% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 84,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.41, for a total transaction of $5,609,320.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,903 shares in the company, valued at $6,435,328.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sydney Selati sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total value of $330,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,672,201.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,108 shares of company stock valued at $13,486,804 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $83.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.08 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.46. Monster Beverage Corp has a 1 year low of $50.06 and a 1 year high of $83.96.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MNST shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.24.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

