UBS Group AG Sells 69,860 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM)

UBS Group AG lowered its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 703,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,860 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.16% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $31,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 17,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 113,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,033,000 after buying an additional 12,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter worth about $263,000. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $56.21 on Thursday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a 52 week low of $18.66 and a 52 week high of $57.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a PE ratio of 86.35, a P/E/G ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.60.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $254.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.67 million. On average, research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WPM shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.70.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.