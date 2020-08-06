UBS Group AG Sells 83,625 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 453,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,625 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.19% of Dollar Tree worth $42,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 335.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 28,706.9% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 91,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 91,288 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DLTR shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet upgraded Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $92.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.09.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $95.82 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.62. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.20 and a 12 month high of $119.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.19. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.