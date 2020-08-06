UBS Group AG Sells 8,395 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,449 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,395 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.12% of Veeva Systems worth $40,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 9.1% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 59.5% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 34.8% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.8% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 36,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,711,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 172.4% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total value of $226,204.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,966 shares in the company, valued at $381,404. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total value of $47,606.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,428 shares of company stock worth $17,809,053 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $272.17 on Thursday. Veeva Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $118.11 and a 12-month high of $273.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.62, a P/E/G ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $246.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $337.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VEEV shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $242.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.00.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

