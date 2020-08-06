UBS Group AG Sells 877,557 Shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

UBS Group AG lowered its holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,130,135 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 877,557 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.12% of Exelon worth $41,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EXC. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 101,000 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Exelon by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 30,901 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,442 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in Exelon by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 175,814 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 47,967 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Exelon by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,197 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its position in Exelon by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 185,481 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $6,731,000 after purchasing an additional 37,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $59.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.93.

NYSE:EXC opened at $37.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $29.28 and a 52-week high of $50.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.90.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy giant reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

