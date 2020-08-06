UBS Group AG Trims Stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF)

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 361,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,646 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 7.37% of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF worth $35,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 331,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,130,000 after purchasing an additional 128,523 shares in the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 198,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 132,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,148,000 after purchasing an additional 58,443 shares in the last quarter. Water Oak Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Water Oak Advisors LLC now owns 118,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,086,000 after purchasing an additional 8,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 96,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,235,000 after purchasing an additional 50,020 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GMF opened at $111.64 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $74.96 and a 12-month high of $112.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.33.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.