UBS Group AG Trims Stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 593,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,549 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.24% of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF worth $35,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $9,966,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $585,000. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 61,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA HYD opened at $60.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.83. VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF has a 52-week low of $41.36 and a 52-week high of $66.34.

