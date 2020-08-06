Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG cut its stake in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 762,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,149 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.07% of Unilever worth $41,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 810.7% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Unilever by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 33,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 11,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Unilever by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. 7.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, June 4th. HSBC raised Unilever from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

UL opened at $61.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.84. Unilever N.V. has a 12-month low of $44.06 and a 12-month high of $64.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.4694 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

