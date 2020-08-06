United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) Receives Hold Rating from Raymond James

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered United Continental from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Cowen reduced their target price on United Continental from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub lowered United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on United Continental in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on United Continental from $40.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Continental currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Shares of UAL opened at $33.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.86 and a 200 day moving average of $43.00. United Continental has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $95.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($9.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($9.13) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. United Continental had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 15.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that United Continental will post -22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward Shapiro sold 157,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $5,245,334.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in United Continental by 176.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 780 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in United Continental by 1,437.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in United Continental by 120.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 881 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Continental in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in United Continental in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

About United Continental

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

