United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Searle & CO.

Searle & CO. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the quarter. Searle & CO.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,906,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,195,157,000 after purchasing an additional 729,531 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 14.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,136,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $946,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,253 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 52.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,877,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $922,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412,002 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,486,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $884,515,000 after purchasing an additional 153,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,737,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $816,226,000 after purchasing an additional 907,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $106.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.65.

In related news, CEO Carol B. Tome acquired 10,100 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $99.33 per share, with a total value of $1,003,233.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,865.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $145.47. 2,419,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,915,052. The stock has a market cap of $124.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.37 and its 200 day moving average is $104.20. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $20.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

