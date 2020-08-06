UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Murphy Capital Management Inc.

Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,223 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 140.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 253.7% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 145 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 74.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 178 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

NYSE:UNH traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $314.07. 203,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,934,344. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.94. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $315.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

UNH has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Stephens boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $343.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.46.

In other news, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total transaction of $6,839,126.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,684,750.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 59,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.04, for a total value of $18,119,044.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 909,059 shares in the company, valued at $279,117,475.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,823 shares of company stock worth $41,187,284. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Featured Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.