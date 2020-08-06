Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) by 35.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,725 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp owned 0.12% of Universal worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Universal by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 146,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,239,000 after purchasing an additional 14,785 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Universal by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Universal by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Universal by 429.6% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Universal by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 109,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 6,848 shares in the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Universal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th.

NYSE UVV opened at $43.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.42. Universal Corp has a 1-year low of $37.04 and a 1-year high of $58.30.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $632.09 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 13th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 10th. This is an increase from Universal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%.

Universal Profile

Universal Corporation engages in the supply of leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

