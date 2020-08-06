Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Bought by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in Universal Display by 44.0% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,946,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Universal Display by 4.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 9.4% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 9.8% during the first quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 67.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Universal Display alerts:

NASDAQ:OLED opened at $190.05 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.93. Universal Display Co. has a 1-year low of $105.11 and a 1-year high of $230.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.59.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.12. Universal Display had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $112.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Universal Display’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

OLED has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Universal Display from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.17.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Recommended Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.