Uquid Coin (UQC) Price Hits $1.82 on Top Exchanges

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. Uquid Coin has a market cap of $18.20 million and approximately $6.68 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uquid Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $1.82 or 0.00015511 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OOOBTC, CoinExchange, TOPBTC and IDAX. In the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001385 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00041367 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $579.34 or 0.04938367 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002181 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00051699 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00030525 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00013629 BTC.

About Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin (UQC) is a token. Its launch date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin. The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Uquid Coin Token Trading

Uquid Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, OOOBTC, TOPBTC, Livecoin, CoinExchange, IDEX and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

