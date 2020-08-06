US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) Receives “Hold” Rating from Scotiabank

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Scotiabank in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $31.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut US Concrete from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub upgraded US Concrete from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Sidoti lifted their target price on US Concrete from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on US Concrete from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. US Concrete presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Get US Concrete alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:USCR opened at $28.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.39. US Concrete has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $56.22. The stock has a market cap of $441.98 million, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 1.40.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $1.09. US Concrete had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $322.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that US Concrete will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USCR. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in US Concrete in the first quarter worth $102,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in US Concrete by 48.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in US Concrete in the first quarter valued at about $154,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of US Concrete by 56.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of US Concrete by 10.2% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About US Concrete

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for US Concrete Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Concrete and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.