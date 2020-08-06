US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) by 48.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,562,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 508,535 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.71% of US Foods worth $30,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in US Foods by 68.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 468.3% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 379.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam increased its stake in US Foods by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of US Foods from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of US Foods from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.73.

In other news, Director Carl Andrew Pforzheimer bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.01 per share, with a total value of $105,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,997 shares in the company, valued at $462,156.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of USFD opened at $21.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.94. US Foods Holding Corp has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $43.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.18 and its 200-day moving average is $24.37.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. US Foods had a positive return on equity of 7.19% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

