USDJ Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $98,184.00 (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 6th. USDJ has a market capitalization of $4.31 million and approximately $98,184.00 worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDJ token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00008544 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, USDJ has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

USDJ Token Profile

USDJ’s total supply is 4,301,271 tokens. USDJ’s official website is just.network.

USDJ Token Trading

USDJ can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDJ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDJ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

