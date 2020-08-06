VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) Stake Raised by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 537,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 297,349 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF comprises 3.4% of Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.65% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $15,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 152,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,385,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. TCF National Bank grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 11,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 316.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 24,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.71. The company had a trading volume of 13,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,954. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.23. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.13 and a twelve month high of $30.69.

