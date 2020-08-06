Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,076 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 1.7% of Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $125.49. 61,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,878,061. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.93. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $87.71 and a 52-week high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

