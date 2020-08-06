Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Stake Boosted by WJ Wealth Management LLC

WJ Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,696 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF accounts for 12.5% of WJ Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. WJ Wealth Management LLC owned 0.27% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF worth $17,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 716.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,790,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958,755 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,368,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,183,000 after purchasing an additional 412,386 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $29,771,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,606,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,323,000 after purchasing an additional 162,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 77.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,640,000 after purchasing an additional 682,682 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:VGIT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,795. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF has a one year low of $65.69 and a one year high of $70.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.55 and its 200-day moving average is $69.55.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.