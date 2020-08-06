Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,602 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.46% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $38,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 16.2% during the second quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 120,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,156,000 after acquiring an additional 16,791 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 32,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 139.6% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,864,000 after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 423,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter.

MGC stock opened at $117.76 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.11. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $77.64 and a 1-year high of $118.49.

