Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,277 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 1.0% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $11,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 47,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 6,856 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 117,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,211,000 after purchasing an additional 18,670 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 19,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldstein Munger & Associates boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldstein Munger & Associates now owns 33,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter.

VNQ traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $81.23. 3,646,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,330,816. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.85. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.58 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

