Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) is C J Advisory Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

C J Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 5.9% of C J Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. C J Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 19,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $83.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,754,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,497,085. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.24. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

