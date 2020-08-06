VCU Investment Management Co Cuts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

VCU Investment Management Co trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 55.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,578 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 10.4% of VCU Investment Management Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. VCU Investment Management Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truehand Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 206.5% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 252.5% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 45.7% in the first quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

IVV traded up $2.40 on Thursday, hitting $335.85. The company had a trading volume of 261,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,747,690. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $340.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.49.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

