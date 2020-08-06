VCU Investment Management Co Has $17.74 Million Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

VCU Investment Management Co trimmed its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 81.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 718,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,111,075 shares during the quarter. Alerian MLP ETF makes up about 9.0% of VCU Investment Management Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. VCU Investment Management Co owned 0.47% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $17,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMLP. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 353,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 45,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA AMLP traded up $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $25.36. 262,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,840,514. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.20. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $48.10.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

