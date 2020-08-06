Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Shares Purchased by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 8,482.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,802,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,781,300 shares during the period. Veeco Instruments makes up 2.2% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned approximately 3.65% of Veeco Instruments worth $24,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 60.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 107.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 309.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 8,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Veeco Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VECO. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

VECO traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.51. The stock had a trading volume of 14,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 4.22. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.42 and a twelve month high of $19.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.86 million, a P/E ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.51.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $98.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.83 million. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 12.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam deposition and etch systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.