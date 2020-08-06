VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Shares Down 7.6%

VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON)’s stock price dropped 7.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.53 and last traded at $1.57, approximately 10,900,902 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 6,261,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VEON. ValuEngine raised VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. BidaskClub lowered VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded VEON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $1.80 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.25.

The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.48.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter. VEON had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 2.66%. Research analysts predict that VEON Ltd will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exor Investments UK LLP grew its holdings in VEON by 41.8% during the second quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 53,114,362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $95,606,000 after purchasing an additional 15,652,059 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in VEON by 81.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,304,918 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,549,000 after buying an additional 6,874,312 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in VEON by 90.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,795,243 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $11,749,000 after buying an additional 3,692,670 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in VEON by 147.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,807,199 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,769,000 after buying an additional 3,458,765 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in VEON by 20.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,069,954 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,306,000 after buying an additional 3,422,000 shares during the period. 22.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

