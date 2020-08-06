Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Up 5.1%

Shares of Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) shot up 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.62 and last traded at $33.37, 1,280,639 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 139% from the average session volume of 535,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.76.

Several research firms recently commented on VCYT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Veracyte from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Veracyte from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Veracyte from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.75.

Get Veracyte alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.11 and a beta of 0.97.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $20.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 27.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. Sell-side analysts predict that Veracyte Inc will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 3,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $105,091.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,826,603.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $703,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $879,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 261,749 shares of company stock worth $7,853,392. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Veracyte by 10.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Veracyte by 10.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Veracyte by 1.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in Veracyte by 3.3% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 22,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Veracyte by 6.8% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period.

Veracyte Company Profile (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.