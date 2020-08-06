VEREIT 6.7 SRS F CUM REDM PRF (NYSE:VER.PF) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of VEREIT 6.7 SRS F CUM REDM PRF (NYSE:VER.PF) shot up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.79 and last traded at $25.76, 25,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 57% from the average session volume of 57,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.72.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.39.

About VEREIT 6.7 SRS F CUM REDM PRF (NYSE:VER.PF)

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.8 billion including approximately 3,900 properties and 89.5 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

