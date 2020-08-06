Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Purchased by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,815 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,724 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Verisign were worth $6,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verisign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,817,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Verisign by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 163 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Verisign by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Verisign by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Verisign by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 353 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $212.16 on Thursday. Verisign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.77 and a 52-week high of $221.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $207.00 and a 200-day moving average of $203.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 0.87.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32. Verisign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. The company had revenue of $314.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 904,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,843,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total transaction of $126,732.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,103 shares of company stock valued at $4,568,288 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

VRSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Verisign from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Verisign from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Verisign in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Verisign currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.00.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

