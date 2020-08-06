ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barrington Research in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.52% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Imperial Capital increased their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BofA Securities lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.83.

NASDAQ VIAC traded up $0.90 on Thursday, hitting $26.90. 723,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,017,508. The company has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.89. ViacomCBS has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $51.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.11 and a 200-day moving average of $23.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ViacomCBS will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 18,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $514,956.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIAC. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

