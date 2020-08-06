Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 18.53%.

Victory Capital stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.23. The stock had a trading volume of 100,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,225. Victory Capital has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $24.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.12.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VCTR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Victory Capital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Victory Capital from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub lowered Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on Victory Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Victory Capital from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.19.

In related news, Director James B. Hawkes bought 4,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.76 per share, for a total transaction of $69,407.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James B. Hawkes bought 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.46 per share, for a total transaction of $479,260.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 55,404 shares of company stock worth $827,867. Company insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

