VideoCoin Tops One Day Volume of $441,166.00 (VID)

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. VideoCoin has a market capitalization of $12.91 million and approximately $441,166.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VideoCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000959 BTC on major exchanges including KuCoin, CoinExchange and Beaxy. During the last week, VideoCoin has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VideoCoin alerts:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001439 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000128 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000009 BTC.

VideoCoin Profile

VideoCoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 114,641,633 tokens. VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin. VideoCoin’s official website is www.videocoin.io.

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

VideoCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, Beaxy and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VideoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VideoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VideoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VideoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.