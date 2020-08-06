Vidulum (VDL) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10,898.00

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. In the last week, Vidulum has traded up 15.5% against the dollar. One Vidulum coin can now be purchased for $0.0135 or 0.00000114 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vidulum has a total market capitalization of $96,958.60 and approximately $10,898.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FABRK (FAB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003730 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003028 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000019 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. Vidulum’s official website is vidulum.app. The official message board for Vidulum is medium.com/vidulum. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vidulum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidulum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vidulum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

