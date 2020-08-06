Visa Inc (NYSE:V) is NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s 5th Largest Position

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,951,202 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,814 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 2.5% of NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned 0.10% of Visa worth $376,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in V. BEAM Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Visa by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock traded up $2.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $198.79. The company had a trading volume of 653,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,044,443. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $214.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $379.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.01.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.50, for a total transaction of $1,361,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,469,505. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total transaction of $5,017,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,979 shares of company stock valued at $10,045,346. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on V. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Visa from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Visa from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.48.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

