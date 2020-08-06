Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.60-0.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $495-515 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $468.39 million.Vista Outdoor also updated its Q2 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.60-0.70 EPS.

Shares of Vista Outdoor stock opened at $18.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.08. Vista Outdoor has a 12-month low of $4.29 and a 12-month high of $18.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.71 and a beta of 0.36.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $426.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.89 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 8.83% and a positive return on equity of 2.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Vista Outdoor will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

VSTO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Vista Outdoor from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Vista Outdoor from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Cowen reissued a hold rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Thursday, July 16th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Vista Outdoor currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.25.

In other Vista Outdoor news, CEO Christopher T. Metz bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.11 per share, for a total transaction of $248,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

Featured Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.