Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Updates Q2 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) updated its second quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.60-0.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $495-515 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $468.4 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VSTO. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vista Outdoor from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 11th. Cowen reiterated a hold rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Thursday, July 16th. B. Riley cut Vista Outdoor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Shares of Vista Outdoor stock opened at $18.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.71 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.08. Vista Outdoor has a 1-year low of $4.29 and a 1-year high of $18.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $426.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vista Outdoor news, CEO Christopher T. Metz acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.11 per share, for a total transaction of $248,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

