Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) Shares Up 6.3%

Shares of Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VIVE) shot up 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.64 and last traded at $0.61, 3,035,744 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 93% from the average session volume of 1,569,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viveve Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.59 and its 200 day moving average is $0.76. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.70.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($12.60) by $11.78. The company had revenue of $1.30 million for the quarter. Viveve Medical had a negative net margin of 822.47% and a negative return on equity of 25,840.09%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Viveve Medical Inc will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE)

Viveve Medical, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of various post-partum conditions. The company offers Viveve System, a radio frequency generator, a reusable hand piece, and single-use treatment tip, as well as other consumable components.

