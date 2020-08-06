Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €68.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) received a €68.00 ($76.40) target price from equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.12% from the company’s previous close.

VNA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €56.00 ($62.92) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays set a €53.00 ($59.55) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €59.00 ($66.29) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC set a €48.00 ($53.93) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($67.42) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €56.83 ($63.86).

VNA stock opened at €58.06 ($65.24) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €54.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €50.08. Vonovia has a one year low of €36.71 ($41.25) and a one year high of €56.38 ($63.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.45, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers apartments, property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

