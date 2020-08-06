W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) Short Interest Up 18.4% in July

W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the July 15th total of 1,250,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 925,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $61.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.36. W. R. Berkley has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $79.92. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.84.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.84%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WRB. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 75,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,939,000 after acquiring an additional 6,573 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,799,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $146,029,000 after purchasing an additional 68,146 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Cfra cut their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.25.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

