Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) Trading Down 9.8%

Waitr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WTRH) dropped 9.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.45 and last traded at $5.04, approximately 14,131,628 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 92% from the average daily volume of 7,344,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.59.

WTRH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Waitr from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Waitr in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Waitr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Waitr currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $458.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of -4.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). Waitr had a negative net margin of 142.99% and a negative return on equity of 80.32%. The company had revenue of $44.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.84 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Waitr Holdings Inc will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRH. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waitr in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waitr in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waitr in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waitr in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waitr in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.84% of the company’s stock.

Waitr Company Profile (NASDAQ:WTRH)

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the Southeastern United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitates ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 8,500 restaurant partners in 250 cities.

