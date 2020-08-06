Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Position Increased by Murphy Capital Management Inc.

Murphy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,706 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 75.6% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 640.6% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 29.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $129.32. 217,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,882,970. The firm has a market cap of $366.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.13. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $134.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total value of $10,983,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,858,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,100,193.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $922,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,492,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 262,324 shares of company stock valued at $32,666,074 over the last ninety days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.18.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

